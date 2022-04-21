Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $220,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.12 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

AUTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,130,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,868,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 875,067 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.50. 279,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $318.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

