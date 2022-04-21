Audius (AUDIO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.35 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $804.21 million and approximately $53.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00033577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00104989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.