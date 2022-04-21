AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.51

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 65338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AudioCodes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 185,809 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

