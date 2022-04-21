AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

NYSE:T traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

