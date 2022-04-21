Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $733.76

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $733.76, but opened at $716.99. Atrion shares last traded at $717.35, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $716.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Atrion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Atrion by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,737,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atrion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

