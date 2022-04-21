ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 4.1%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.58. 2,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 557,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Get ATRenew alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.