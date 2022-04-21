Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $406.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $406.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $265.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.34. Atlassian has a one year low of $207.83 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

