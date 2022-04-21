Assemble Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $53.03 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $53.03 million and $1.16 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.