ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.24

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 21242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($50.09) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($48.14) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,824.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

