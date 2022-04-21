ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS.

ASML traded down $9.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $624.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $639.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $722.31. The firm has a market cap of $255.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

