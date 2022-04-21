ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $634.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $260.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.31. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $860.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.