ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $13.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $620.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $639.62 and a 200-day moving average of $722.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $254.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $860.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ASML by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

