ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $641.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $639.62 and a 200 day moving average of $722.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ASML by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

