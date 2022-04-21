Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $47.44 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $30.23 or 0.00070871 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002333 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.