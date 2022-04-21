ARMOR Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $106,765.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.39 or 0.07373033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.51 or 1.00034939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035640 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.