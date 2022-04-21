ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.07 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $54,704.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.88 or 0.07350829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,461.98 or 0.99800844 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

