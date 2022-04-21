Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

