Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $280.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.67.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

