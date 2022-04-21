Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 637 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 150,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.