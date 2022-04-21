Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 219 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.40.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

