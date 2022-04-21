Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,240 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($68.96) to GBX 5,600 ($72.86) in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,420.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

