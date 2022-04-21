Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $513.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

