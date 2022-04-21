Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

