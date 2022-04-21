Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $597.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $595.56 and a 200 day moving average of $581.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

