Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after buying an additional 253,147 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $246.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.48 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

