Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

