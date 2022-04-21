Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after buying an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,869,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

