Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after purchasing an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

BMY opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.