Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $390.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $350.99 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.