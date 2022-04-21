Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $860.83.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $633.91 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

