Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.52 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

