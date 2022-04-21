Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,392 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

