Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE:SU opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

