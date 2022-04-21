Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 734 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

