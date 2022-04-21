Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Stryker stock opened at $276.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

