Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.12 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

