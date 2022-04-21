Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.72. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.41 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

