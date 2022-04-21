Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $24.47

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $23.90. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 20,755 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

The company has a market cap of $593.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

