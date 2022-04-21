Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Up 7.7%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.
About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (ACKAY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.