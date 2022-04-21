Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Up 7.7%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACKAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6264 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

