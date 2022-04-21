ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading Up 2.7%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.49 and last traded at $71.22. Approximately 833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 436,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.