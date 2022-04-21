Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $655.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 655 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 1,019 ($13.26), with a volume of 1319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £153.08 million and a PE ratio of 22.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 935.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 890.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.