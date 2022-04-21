Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $655.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 655 ($8.52) and last traded at GBX 1,019 ($13.26), with a volume of 1319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.01).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of £153.08 million and a PE ratio of 22.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 935.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 890.90.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
