Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 53,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of research firms have commented on ARBE. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbe Robotics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86.

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,384,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.