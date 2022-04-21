Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will report $4.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.85 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

