Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $177.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.95.

NYSE APTV opened at $111.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

