AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.08

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1336063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.
Several analysts have commented on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 615.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.
In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
