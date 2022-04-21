AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $43.08

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1336063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

Several analysts have commented on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 615.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

