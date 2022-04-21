Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Down 0.4%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.09. 130,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 339,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $173.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.41.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 108,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
