Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 49.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APSG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 655,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

