Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.