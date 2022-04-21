Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.55

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 3506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after buying an additional 121,173 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

