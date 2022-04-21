AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 1-Year High at $338.11

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $338.11 and last traded at $336.48, with a volume of 3109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.22.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Get AON alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.73. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.